Disruptions to Auckland's public transport caused by a train derailing at Britomart Station could continue into tomorrow.

Britomart closed yesterday morning, when a train derailed just out of the station.

It has since re-opened, but will temporarily be out of action from 9pm tonight until the last service.

Eastern Line services will be operating to and from Britomart every 20 minutes, but all train services after 9pm will be replaced by buses.

Replacement buses will stop at Orakei, Glen Innes and Panmure.

Western Line services will continue to operate from Newmarket on a 20-minute frequency.

Passengers on these services could transfer to and from Newmarket by using a Southern Line train or bus.

Those looking to connect between southern line services could jump on an Onehunga line service to shuttle between Onehunga and Penrose Station.

Auckland Transport has warned commuters to allow extra time for their commute.

Britomart station was closed overnight as the Transport Accident Investigation Commission investigated how a train came off its line earlier that morning.

Britomart Train Station in downtown Auckland was closed last night due to a derailed train. Photo / Doug Sherring.

Dozens of commuters were left shaken following the incident when three carriages derailed as the train was leaving the station.

The six-carriage train had 33 people on board but no one was injured.

Passenger Charles Stewart said everything was going smoothly and then there was a sudden shake "like a small earthquake" as the train came off the tracks.

AUT student Kirstin Elphick was on board when the train derailed and felt "absolutely freaked out" when the brakes slammed on.

"It felt like it was going really, really fast. All of a sudden it stopped."

The train looked like it was leaning against the tunnel, Elphick said.

It was "really annoying" that more information was not provided before the passengers got off the carriage, she said, as they had no idea how long they would be there for.

"We were wondering 'what on Earth is going on?'"

Elphick said it was also difficult to hear the announcements over the loudspeaker, which only added to the confusion.