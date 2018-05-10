Crude graffiti telling Aucklanders to 'go back' home in one of the Western Bay of Plenty's most rapidly booming areas has been labelled as "disgraceful" and "incredibly concerning".

The black scrawl saying "Go back to Auckland we dont need any JAFFA'S [sic] From the tangata whenua" was found spraypainted on a popular skate path in Omokoroa on Wednesday.

Western Bay of Plenty Mayor Garry Webber said it was "extremely disappointing that someone has stooped to this level in an iconic skate park".

"It's incredibly concerning that firstly, people graffiti a facility like that. Secondly, that we are welcoming immigrants to the Western Bay of Plenty with this - it's awful. And thirdly, there attributing it to tangata whenua. That, to me, is the last straw."

Advertisement

Webber said he did not believe tangata whenua were responsible for the graffiti and questioned if the author had more of an agenda, particularly as there was an ongoing debate about Maori wards at the moment.

"For somebody to graffiti a facility like that and sign it tangata whenua, to make it appear that tangata whenua is behind this, is incredibly distasteful."

Contractors spent four hours yesterday grinding the message from the path.

"It disappoints me, that this is in my own community."

The 188m skate path was opened in May 2016 after fundraising by the local community and is celebrated as an important asset for Omokoroa. A group of young skateboarders and their parents helped drive the $200,000 project to completion.

Resident Matthew Farrell said he felt Omokoroa had an exceptional community spirit.

"People move here to be a part of what is a real neighbourhood and we hope newcomers want to volunteer and contribute socially, like the skate path and pavilion committees.

The graffiti message at Omokoroa's skate path which has people wondering who's responsible. Photo/Matthew Farrell Lizard News

"Anonymously tagging a community-driven kids' skate path is vandalism, not a valuable contribution. It's pretty disgraceful for one person to sign this on behalf of all tangata whenua. I'm glad to see the majority of social media comments condemning this act."

Ngati Ranginui Iwi Society chairman Tawharangi Nuku was not aware of the graffiti when contacted yesterday.

"I can appreciate why the locals are upset after their hard work fundraising (for the skate path) but I'm bewildered as to why anyone would do that."

The graffiti also drew heavy criticism on social media with people labelling it a cowardly act.

A Western Bay of Plenty District Council spokesman said it was understood the vandalism was the third incident of graffiti since the skate path opened.

What's the damage?

For a first tagging offence, involving just a single case of tagging and with no permanent damage, a person is likely to be fined $100 and $200. As the tagging gets more extensive and serious, a community-based sentence such as community work might be imposed. If a case involves serial tagging or previous tagging convictions or both, the penalties will usually be more serious, involving longer community-based sentences, and even prison in the most serious cases.

Source - communitylaw.org.nz