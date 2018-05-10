A 56-year-old man found lying on a Whanganui street, suffering unexplained critical injuries last month, has died.

Whanganui police have launched a homicide investigation following the man's death in Taranaki Hospital last night.

Police are wanting to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything out of the ordinary in the Tinirau Street area in the early hours of the morning on April 20.

Central District Police began investigating after the man was found with unexplained head injuries at 3am on Friday April 20 on Tinirau St, Whanganui East.

Advertisement

Whanganui East resident Cara Davis told NZME she was going home from Whanganui Hospital about 3am and discovered the man on the road.

"I came round the corner into Tinirau St and saw a guy lying on the road unconscious," Davis said.

"I rang the police and ambulance but I was by myself so I didn't want to get out of the car. The police turned up pretty much straight away. They couldn't wake him and took him away in the ambulance.

"The guy looked to be in his late 40s. It was pretty heart-wrenching. I'm still shaken up about it. I hope they can find out something about it as soon as possible."

Davis said the man was lying at the Duncan St roundabout end of Tinirau St.