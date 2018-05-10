Moeraki's mysteriously spherical beach boulders have long captivated geologists and tourists alike.

Now a new study which investigated the famous features of the Otago coast, exposed by erosion of sedimentary rocks laid down from 65 to 13 million years ago, has shed more light on how they and other "concretions" have formed.

Scientists have often wondered why these hardened masses of carbonate formed around dead organisms, resulting in round shapes that dramatically stood out from their environment.

They've long asked what conditions cause them to form, how long they take to grow, why they stop growing, and why they're so different from the surrounding rock or sediments.

Researchers at Japan's Nagoya University have now developed a method to analyse them.

Use this, they've analysed dozens of concretions from three sites across Japan and compared them with those at Moeraki and in England.

The results appeared to change what had long been assumed about the rate at which they formed.

"Until now, the formation of spherical carbonate concretions was thought to take hundreds of thousands to millions of years," study co-author Koshi Yamamoto said.

"However, our results show that concretions grow at a very fast rate over several months to several years."

This rapid sealing mechanism could explain why some concretions contain well-preserved fossils of soft tissues that are rarely fossilised under other conditions.

The boulders are a popular tourist draw. Photo / File

"The concretions maintained their characteristics, with well-preserved fossils at their centres or textures indicative of the original presence of organic matter," said the study's first author, Hidekazu Yoshida.

"Simple mass balance calculations also demonstrate that the carbon fixed in the carbonate concretions came predominantly from the organs of organisms inside the concretions."

The Moeraki "boulders" are known by geologists as concretions - cemented bodies of sediment that are found in sedimentary rock. Photo / File

All of the studied concretions were composed of calcite, with relatively consistent compositions throughout, distinct from the surrounding muddy matrix.

Fine-grained, generally clay-rich sediments were found to be important to limit diffusion and permeability, and to slow the migration of solutes.

Thus, bicarbonate concentrations would rise high enough at a reaction front to cause rapid precipitation of calcium carbonate, with sharp boundaries from the surrounding mud.

This new model could be used to understand concretions from all over the world - and even offer new practical applications in sealing technology.