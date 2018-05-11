Thousands of nurses from all over the country will be marching on Saturday in a bid to be heard and ensure better pay for a workforce, they, say is suffering.

The march, held in unison with International Nurses Day, is the climax of a Facebook page called "New Zealand, please hear our voice" that was started by two anonymous nurses in March and has already gathered more than 45,000 members nationwide.

At midday on Saturday members of the group, along with other supporters, will be partaking in rallies all over New Zealand.

Marches will take place in Auckland, Wellington, Tauranga, New Plymouth, Palmerston North, Wanganui, Hastings, Gisborne, Nelson, Hamilton, Dunedin and Whangārei.

Chronic understaffing, under-resourcing, missed breaks, unpaid overtime, and unfair wages were just a few of the frustrations echoed in the Facebook group.



Thousands expected to participate in the Auckland march that will meet at the Domain gates on Park Rd in Grafton just before midday.

Marchers will head towards Aotea Square for a rally at 1pm and members of the public are invited to join in support.

The march comes just after the New Zealand Nurses Organisation handed over thousands of "We need your help" letters from the public to Minister of Finance Grant Robertson and Minister of Health David Clark on Wednesday in Parliament.