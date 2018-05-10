The fate of an earthquake-prone stand at the historic Basin Reserve is about to be revealed.

Mayor Justin Lester is making an announcement at the cricket ground this afternoon about the Museum Stand, which is identified as a category 2 historic place as part of the Basin Reserve historic area.

Opened in 1925, the stand once housed the players' changing rooms and lunch facilities, but was later used for public seating and toilet facilities.

It has been closed to spectators since 2012 as it is at risk of catastrophic collapse in an earthquake.

Strengthening the stand could cost up to $8 million, while knocking it down and replacing it might cost about $800,000.

The New Zealand Cricket Museum sits below the stand.

Lester has previously said he is in favour of demolishing the stand, saying "it's going to be a very expensive option to have it strengthened and restored and I'm not sure that can be achieved".

Basin Reserve Trust board member and city councillor Simon Woolf has also said increasing capacity on the grounds were a priority.

"It might look pleasing, but it's my personal opinion that the stand is not fit for purpose."