A ute is on its roof and blocking traffic following a crash on Old Taupo Rd.

Emergency services are at the scene of the two-vehicle crash, near the intersection of Springfield Rd. Police arrived at 3.15pm

A Rotorua Daily Post reporter at the scene said a ute was on its roof.

A ute is on its roof on Old Taupo Rd. Photo/Ben Fraser

A police spokeswoman said the crash happened at 3pm, and two cars were involved but nobody was trapped.

The northbound lane is blocked and at least one tow truck is at the scene.

A St John spokeswoman said nobody was injured.