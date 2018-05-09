An elderly man is fighting for his life after he was hit by a car in Stratford this morning.
Police were called to the scene on Broadway at 7.10am.
The 81-year-old pedestrian has critical injuries.
The road is closed and diversions are in place at Regan St and Fenton St.
The Serious Crash Unit is at the scene.
Meanwhile, police are attending another crash in Taranaki, involving a fertiliser truck and a car transporter on Main North Rd in Waitara.
The road is closed and diversions are in place.
The Commercial Vehicle Safety Team has been notified.
Motorists are being asked to please avoid the area if possible and be patient.