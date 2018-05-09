An elderly man is fighting for his life after he was hit by a car in Stratford this morning.

Police were called to the scene on Broadway at 7.10am.

The 81-year-old pedestrian has critical injuries.

The road is closed and diversions are in place at Regan St and Fenton St.

Advertisement

The Serious Crash Unit is at the scene.

SH3 STRATFORD, TARANAKI - SERIOUS CRASH - 7:35AM



Due to a serious #crash, the road is CLOSED between the intersections with Regan St and Fenton St. Emergency services are on site directing traffic - please follow their directions. ^EL pic.twitter.com/Kom8iNQ95N — NZTA Central Nth Is (@NZTACNI) May 9, 2018

Meanwhile, police are attending another crash in Taranaki, involving a fertiliser truck and a car transporter on Main North Rd in Waitara.

The road is closed and diversions are in place.

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Team has been notified.

Motorists are being asked to please avoid the area if possible and be patient.