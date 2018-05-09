I'll say this about your New Zealand First voter: they're straight up and down.

I am receiving large levels of correspondence, and I am not the only one, from people saying they are embarrassed or ashamed that they voted New Zealand First.

They feel duped, ripped off, if not hoodwinked.

And it's the foreign aid package that's tipped them over the edge.

First issue, and to be blunt, it wasn't as though a lot of us didn't warn them, but the first bit was when Winston Peters chose Labour.

Advertisement

A chunk of the New Zealand First vote was to allegedly keep National honest. The theory being, and in normal circumstances under regular rules there was logic, that National would be picked because Winston had picked them before and fundamentally he's a conservative.

Hence him having to swallow that massive dead fish on oil exploration, not to mention irrigation bans and the dairy crackdown. But the foreign aid - and it's a billion dollars' worth - is not what a New Zealand First voter would have had at the top of their priority list.

The regional fund might have been. And that still has potential, potential to help the regions and get the party votes. And the key, and this is what virtually all the correspondence is saying, the key is in the name. New Zealand First.

Where's the New Zealand First in foreign aid? And on the back of the news that cheaper doctors' visits are delayed because we have no money, and the old age winter payment is delayed because we have no money.

This is the stuff a classic New Zealand First voter would have expected and embraced - you miss out, so Mr and Mrs Tokelau can get some more help. And to what end? We can't subsidise a doctor, but we can hand out thousands to a person who doesn't even live here.

Rarotongans don't even have to set foot in this country any more to collect our pension. But still not enough money for the pensioner to turn the heater on and none of that to a basic New Zealand First voter makes sense.

It doesn't make sense to me, but then I was never sucked in by the Peters snake oil act.

And is the money, this billion dollars, for aid or to suck up to the islanders and remind them what's what when the Chinese arrive - and if it is that we can give up now. Because guess what? China have more money.

If all this aid was getting us somewhere, brilliant. But it isn't.

For a party that's done nothing but go backwards in the polls since the election this is not worth a single vote.

It might well be the kiss of death.