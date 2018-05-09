Burglars who smashed their way into a Raglan surf shop also destroyed the in-store CCTV cameras.

However, police have secured other CCTV footage which they're now scrolling through after the Raglan Surf Emporium was targeted just before 6am today.

It's the fourth time a Raglan surf shop has hit by burglars in the past three months.

Fallen Front, across the road from the Surf Emporium, was targeted three of those times.

Waikato police Senior Sergeant Simon Cherry said the offenders forced their way in through a front and side window before making off with an unknown amount of clothing.

The burglars smashed the CCTV cameras in the store as they rummaged through the clothing. They also took the last few days' takings from the till.

They've then left in a vehicle. Police are investigating the theft of a vehicle in Huntly and whether it was the same vehicle used in the burglary, he said.

It was unclear how many offenders were involved, he said.

Police are still at the scene talking to the store owner and carrying out a forensic examination.

Anyone with information is urged to phone Hamilton police on 07 858 6200.