One person has died after being hit by a train in Te Puke.

Police were called to the scene near Pah Rd at 2.16am.

A police media spokeswoman said a formal identification process is underway and police are investigating the incident.

Officers are at the scene, along with KiwiRail staff and a local kaumatua who has blessed the site.

Residents in the area said the tracks were regularly used by people walking home from Te Puke at night.