A bid to stop a third trial for the murder of Susan Burdett by serial rapist Malcolm Rewa has failed.

An application to stay the proceedings and judicial review was heard in the High Court at Auckland earlier this month before Chief High Court Judge, Justice Geoffrey Venning.

Today, Justice Venning dismissed the applications.

Rewa is serving 22 years in prison for the rapes of Burdett and 24 other women - the longest finite sentence for rapes committed before 1993.

Burdett was raped and bludgeoned to death in her Papatoetoe home in 1992.

The stay was imposed in December 1998 after two trials, where two juries were unable to decide if Rewa, whose DNA was at the scene, had also murdered Burdett.

Teina Pora, however, was wrongly convicted for the crime.

In 2015, the Privy Council quashed Pora's convictions for Burdett's rape and murder.

He was twice convicted for a crime he never committed and spent 22 years in prison. He has since received an apology from the government and $3.5 million compensation.

A directive last November by the Deputy Solicitor-General Brendan Horsley on behalf of the Attorney-General reversing the 1998 stay on the case appeared to clear the way for the trial.

