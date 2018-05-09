A man reversed his car at speed into a police car after leading police on a chase around Lower Hutt.

Hutt Valley Area Commander Inspector Scott Cooper said a driver fled from police in Woburn, Lower Hutt early this morning.

The offending vehicle which contained two occupants, failed to stop for police and fled about 1am this morning, he said.

The vehicle came to a stop on Randwick Rd where one occupant ran from the vehicle, before the driver reversed at speed into the police car that was following.

The police car sustained minor damage, however the offending vehicle then fled again before eventually coming to a stop.

The driver then ran from the vehicle and was tracked by the police dog unit who located him at a residential property on Trevethick Grove.

The offender vigorously resisted arrest and had to be tasered, Cooper said.

A search of his vehicle also revealed a loaded pump action shot gun and ammunition.

The police officer involved was not seriously injured, however he received minor abrasions as a result.

"This is a great example of proactive police work that has resulted in getting firearms off our streets and making our community a safer place for everyone," said Inspector Scott Cooper.

A 25-year-old man is facing multiple charges including failing to stop, dangerous driving, possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, assault with a weapon, possession of a knife, and possession of a pipe.

Inquiries are continuing and the offender has been remanded in custody and will be appearing in the Hutt Valley District Court tomorrow.