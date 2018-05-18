A new craft beer pub set to create up to 30 jobs and a gym will make up a new development on a prime Lynmore corner site.

The buildings on the corner of Tarawera Rd and Te Ngae Rd, including the existing Corner Pub, are to be demolished this month to make way for a Good George pub planned to open in December.

The Corner Pub will close its doors tomorrow.

The upmarket development will also become enlarged premises for Anytime Fitness, currently over the road at the Redwood Centre shopping complex.

Property developer Tony Bradley from TPB Properties is behind the new construction and Andy and Prue Allan will operate the new Good George.

The new Good George pub on the corner of Tarawera and Te Ngae Rds will look like this. Artist's impression/supplied

Bradley said he had had his eye on the corner site for years, especially since developing the Redwood Centre.

"I've always liked the look of it and I drive past it every day on my way to work but it has always been such a mess, to be honest."

He had already begun the process of pulling down the buildings. Some of the existing structures would remain but by the time it was finished, it would look new.

The entire development is 900sq m, consisting of 400sq m for the ale house and 500sq m for the gym.

Bradley said Tarawera Rd was such a busy area, yet there was nothing like that nearby.

"Living out at Okareka, I've known for a while there is a big need for somewhere to take your wife and kids or for the mountain bike fraternity to gather.

"I've always wanted to put an ale house out there and tried when I did the Redwood Centre but now was the right time."

Bradley said Hamilton-based Good George brewery was the right fit.

"They are a successful and up-and-coming brand. They are just growing and growing."

Andy Allan at the site of the development on the Tarawera Rd corner. Photo/Ben Fraser

Good George head of hospitality Kevin Flynn said they were "thrilled" to secure the agreement and believed the site was ideal for their expansion into Rotorua.

"We were looking for somewhere high profile combined with experienced and proven operators and we have got that."

Flynn said each venue they were involved with was designed from scratch, taking inspiration from the local area and the customers they hoped to attract.

"People can expect to see the same attention to detail and level of fit out, however we try to give each new venue its own unique design features and menu offerings."

He said Rotorua was obviously strong in tourism but its company's focus was to appeal to the local community first.

"This location has great proximity to local industry, workplaces and housing, which is ideal, plus we are all keen mountain bikers ourselves so being next door to the Redwoods is another drawcard."

The site of the new Good George gastro pub. Photo/Ben Fraser

The company had already started working with the Allans on the design and fit-out, which would be managed by Hawkins and would work alongside local tradies.

Allan said he was excited to be involved as the interest in craft beer was growing.

He said the design of the premises meant the outdoor courtyard that wrapped around the fringes would capture the afternoon sun.

"From 4pm the sun streams into there and that's what really appealed to me."

He said it would appeal to not only the nearby industrial workers but people from Lynmore could wander down and have a drink and meal.

He said the menu was yet to be finalised but he envisaged lots of healthy options.

"We want to appeal to the workers to have a beer and a platter but also the ladies from the Lynmore Tennis Club to come in and have a chardonnay and a salad."

Anytime Fitness owner Rick Boyd said his gym had outgrown its current site, despite only being there since 2014.

Anytime fitness will move from the Redwood Centre to this new site. Artist's impression/supplied

The bigger site would allow the gym to have a more functional layout and allow it to offer more group classes and give more room for the general work-out area.

He said the new building would be state of the art, including beauty bar areas for members to use after their workouts.

Boyd said part of the reason for its sustained growth was more people were now aware of their health and fitness and that you needed to exercise to live longer.

However, the new development will see the demolition of popular bar, the Corner Pub, which had been at the site for at least two decades.

Corner Pub owner Diane Thorpe said she had owned the lease since 2011 and would close the doors tomorrow.

She said when she bought the lease, she had no idea something like this could happen, but it was life and she couldn't change it.

"It was really hard to tell the regulars I was closing but there's nothing I can do about it."

She said she would take a break for a while but was at this stage unsure whether she would look for another site for another Corner Pub.

Good George facts

* Based in Hamilton, brewery is in old St George Church

* Brewing beers and ciders since 2012

* Has bars under its banner in Waikato, Coromandel and Bay of Plenty

* Recently completed a major refurbishment of the "Pink Church" in Cambridge

* Has beers and ciders distributed nationwide and is stocked in a number of bars and restaurants

* Has recently started roasting its own brand of coffee