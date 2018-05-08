Three carriages of a train have derailed at Auckland's Britomart station.

Trains coming in and out of the Auckland station have been suspended indefinitely as a result.

Three of the train's six carriages came off the tracks as it was leaving the station with 33 people onboard. There are no reports of injuries.

Passenger Charles Stewart was travelling on the eastern line heading into Britomart station when the train derailed.

Everything was going smoothly and then there was a sudden shake "like a small earthquake" as the train came off the tracks.

The passengers were stuck on the train for about 40 minutes, a lot of people were ringing in to work to let their bosses know they would be late, Stewart said.

All the passengers appeared to be unhurt - but were a little annoyed.

An Auckland Council spokesperson confirmed the train had derailed at about 9.45am at the platform.

@nzherald @AklTransport waiting in the Britomart tunnel for evacuation plan after possible derailment and suspected points system failure. Time to kill so may as well tweet! pic.twitter.com/Okoymb4WNS — Martin Keyte (@martkeyte) May 8, 2018

The train was stuck upright, with about 33 onboard but there appeared to be no injuries.

"The first priority is to get people off the train."

Derailment at Britomart (apparently?!), not letting anyone in pic.twitter.com/xKl07ozjUg — Geogoose (@geogoose) May 8, 2018

Britomart station will remain closed while that happened and the power would be turned off, he said.

It was hoped operations could return to normal after the passengers were taken off the train as there was a spare platform that could be used, he said.

@AklTransport we are in the train near Britomart. Seems like it got derailed. — Awais Tanveer (@4awais) May 8, 2018

Auckland Transport confirmed train services have been temporarily stopped.

"Auckland Transport advises that three carriages (on a six-carriage train) have come off the tracks meaning that the train is immobile," a spokesman said.

"The incident occurred at low speed as it was leaving platform 2 at around 9.40am. The train remains upright and there are no injuries.

"Thirty-three passengers on-board are being transferred on to replacement bus services.

"Until the issue is resolved, passengers can expect cancellations and delays."