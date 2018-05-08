Two men have been arrested after a robbery and police chase in central Auckland this morning.

The pair allegedly threatened to shoot a man in Queen St, about 2.15am, and stole his wallet and phone.

They then fled in a red Honda, travelling at up to 150km/h on the Southwestern Motorway, police said.

Officers saw the car in Newmarket shortly after.

Advertisement

The Eagle helicopter followed it until it was abandoned in Bel Air Dr, Hillsborough, where two men ran into bush.

A cordon was put in place and the Armed Offenders Squad assisted.

The alleged offenders were found hiding in bushes and a 28–year-old and 29-year-old were arrested at 4.40am, police said.

The 28-year-old male was charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and robbery, and the 29-year-old male was charged with unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle and robbery.

Both are scheduled to appear today in the Auckland District Court.

The victim is reportedly shaken but unharmed.