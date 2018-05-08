Family violence services will get a boost of $76.2m in the Budget - a 30 per cent increase in total funding.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the new spending at a Salvation Army event in Wellington this morning.

Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said it was the first funding increase for frontline services in 10 years.

Around half of the new spending would go to women's refuges.

It was critical to turning around New Zealand's family violence record, Sepuloni said. Frontline services would be able to expand into areas where there was no support and address rising demand for services.

"Family violence has a damaging, yet often hidden, impact on victims' lives, including their ability to work and lead a normal life," Sepuloni said.

"This funding will provide a boost to around 150 providers of family violence services nationwide.

"Additional funding in 2019/20 will enable these vital frontline agencies to expand into areas where there isn't any support, and start addressing rising demand for existing services.

Jan Logie, Under-Secretary to the Minister of Justice, said the funding was an important first step for services which were stretched to "breaking point".

"As we start the broader work of challenging and responding to family and sexual violence, it's crucial that victims and their families can get the support they need now. They can't wait."



Minister for Children Tracey Martin said the funding would have an impact across New Zealand.



"The announcement delivers on the Coalition Agreement between Labour and New Zealand First to increase funding in this area."

New Zealand has one the worst rates of family violence in the world. Police are called to an incident about every five minutes - around 110,000 cases a year. That is despite around 80 per cent of cases going unreported.

Ardern said this morning reducing child poverty was about more than lifting incomes and improving housing and education - it was also about making sure children felt safe in their homes.

Family violence services had been "unfairly distracted and undermined" over the past decade. The last time they received a funding increase was under the Helen Clark-led Labour Government.