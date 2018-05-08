New Zealand First leader Winston Peters has suggested Māori Development Minister Nanaia Mahuta is off the mark in speaking out about making te reo compulsory in schools.

Mahuta made the comment this morning that te reo in schools was not a matter of "if", but rather a matter of "when", according to a Stuff report.

"In order to deliver on compulsory te reo Māori we would have to increase the number of Maori teachers in our schools," she said.

When quizzed on whether this meant the end goal was te reo being compulsory in schools, Mahuta said "it's only a matter of time".

Advertisement

"We need to ensure we have the pool of teachers available so they are able to go into schools to be able to teach te reo Māori."

This was not in line with the Government's current policy, which has avoided the label "compulsory".

The policy as it stood called for the integration of te reo into the primary school curriculum by 2025.

Associate Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson made a similar slip up in December, Stuff reported.

Winston Peters hit out at the comments on Tuesday afternoon.

Neither of them are speaking for the Government policy full stop," Peters told Stuff.

"If they want to be in this Government they'll be on the same page."

Peters did go on to make a remark that MPs were open to make comments about future policies.

"People are entitled to voice their opinion on things, they might think downstream some time in the history of this country this might be something that's happening, but as for something that's happening now: No."

National's education spokeswoman Nikki Kaye told Stuff Government needed to clarify its stance on the issue.

"Māori Development Minister Nanaia Mahuta has made it clear she wants to see the Green Party's policy to make te reo compulsory taken up," Kaye said.

"That puts her at odds with the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister." However, New Zealand First party politician Shane Jones said his party had "no ambition" to make te reo Māori compulsory in any schooling community.

"We do support te reo, indeed. I regard myself as one of the best te reo speakers in Aotearoa and I've worked hard for that."

Jones went on to say it was not something that could be forced.

"I cannot account for the different interpretations between the Minister of Māori affairs and the Prime Minister."

"We know that if we move straight into any sort of compulsion, Anglo boils and warts will emerge."