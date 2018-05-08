A prominent businessman from Napier has been accused of dealing with methamphetamine and historical sexual conduct with a young female.



The man, who has interim name suppression, appeared in the Napier District Court charged with dealing with methamphetamine, supplying methamphetamine, sexual conduct with a person under 16 and attempting to pervert the course of justice.



The alleged sexual offending dates back to a period between 2005 and 2006 in Napier, and involved a girl then aged 15.



The man is also accused of dealing with, and supplying, methamphetamine between December 2013 and August 2015 in Napier.



He pleaded not guilty to all charges at his first appearance and elected a jury trial.



The man's lawyer sought interim name suppression until his next appearance and indicated he would be pursuing an application for further suppression when the time lapsed.



The allegations were "baseless" and "aged", the lawyer said.



The judge granted interim name suppression and remanded the man on bail to his home address in Napier with the condition not to associate with those involved in the case.



He will next appear in the Napier District Court on July 13 for a case review hearing.



The maximum penalty for both dealing and supplying methamphetamine is life imprisonment.



Sexual conduct with a person under 16 carries a maximum penalty of 10 years' imprisonment and attempting to pervert the course of justice carries a maximum penalty of seven years' imprisonment.