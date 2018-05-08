The office of Broadcasting Minister Clare Curran has released a raft of documents, text messages and other information, including a voicemail left on her phone by Radio New Zealand chairman Richard Griffin.

The documents, loaded on to the Beehive website late today, are Curran's response to requests made under the Official Information Act in the wake of the resignation of RNZ's former head of content Carol Hirschfeld.

The large wad of documents contained many redactions but no smoking gun.

Hirschfeld was forced to resign from RNZ after repeatedly lying to her bosses about a meeting she had with Curran at a Wellington cafe in December.

They both had said it was a chance meeting but it later emerged that it had been arranged earlier.

The documents released today do not indicate that the pair had any further meetings alone.

Griffin and RNZ chief executive Paul Thompson were forced to return to a parliamentary committee to correct answers they gave previously to questions about the nature of the meeting between Curran and Hirschfeld.

They had backed Hirschfeld's account of how the meeting had transpired.

It later emerged Curran had diaried the meeting with 'CH' at the Astoria cafe.

