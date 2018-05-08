A 27-year-old man has been charged with breaking into a Rotorua house, after he was allegedly caught on a home security camera system.

The burglary was at Kerris and Chris Browne's semi-rural home on Clayton Rd in March. The Brownes went public with security footage of an alleged burglar in an attempt to catch him.

Sergeant Simon Sherborne of the Rotorua police tactical unit said a man was arrested by Papakura police yesterday.

A police media spokeswoman said the man appeared in the Manukau District Court yesterday on charges of breaching community work, breaching supervision and burglary.

She said he was remanded on bail to reappear in the Rotorua District Court on May 22.