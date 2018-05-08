Police say the execution-style shooting of Tauranga's David Rawiri Kuka was a case of mistaken identity.

Detective Inspector Lew Warner said following extensive enquiries police now believe the "murder was a case of mistaken identity and 52-year-old Mr Kuka was not believed to be the intended victim".

"Sadly Mr Kuka was shot execution style and we believe this was premediated and cowardly," Warner said.

Police want to speak to anyone who recognises this vehicle. Photo/Supplied

Kuka was shot at a gate Pa address on February 11 and police are now appealing for information about a silver vehicle seen in the area on the night of the shooting.

Warner said Kuka lived at the Wilrose Place address where he was located seriously injured on 11 February. He died at the scene shortly after emergency services arrived.

"We know that he mainly kept to himself, working at a shop on occasion and carving items for family and friends," he said.

Bay of Plenty Police are now appealing for information about the Kuka's death.

"I believe that the community can help us get answers for Mr Kuka's family. Someone will know something and can help us bring his family some sense of closure."

Police are now interested in a silver vehicle seen near the scene at the relevant time.

The investigation team would like to speak to anyone who recognises the vehicle.

People with information can ring Tauranga Police on 07 577 4300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.