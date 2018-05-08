A Waikato man accused of ramming a police station with a truck and putting the lives of the public and police at risk, wiped back tears after being granted bail.

The 54-year-old was also granted further name suppression to allow him to explain his actions to family who were in the Hamilton District Court for his second appearance on eight charges after an alleged rampage behind the wheel of a stolen 10-tonne Kenworth on Saturday night.

The man's alleged actions have seen the front counter at Morrinsville Police Station temporarily closed due to the damage caused.

His lawyer, Charles Bean, today entered not guilty pleas to all of the charges which include attempted arson of the truck, resisting arrest, intentional damage of the station, theft of the Kenworth truck, failing to stop and three charges of assaulting police with the truck.

As community magistrate Kathryn Wilson granted him bail on strict terms, the man wiped tears from his eyes.

The conditions of his bail include banning him from driving and consuming alcohol or drugs.

He was put on a night-time curfew to allow him to attend medical appointments during the day and told not to threaten or use violence against anyone.

However, in remanding him on bail to reappear in Morrinsville District Court next month, Wilson reminded the man that he had a lot of love and support from his family.

The $150,000 Kenworth truck was allegedly stolen from the yard of Pyramid Trucking Ltd in Te Aroha late on Saturday night before being driven into the front doors of the Morrinsville police station.

It was then spotted by police on State Highway 26 heading towards Te Aroha and allegedly driven at two patrol cars.

The truck was forced to a stop after two shots were fired at a front tyre.