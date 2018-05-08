The man killed after a police chase in New Plymouth yesterday has been named as Phillip Allan Taylor, 32.

Taylor, of New Plymouth, died in a crash on Tarahua Rd, yesterday morning after trying to flee police.

Central District Commander Superintendent Sue Schwalger said Taylor, who was driving a BMW hatchback, drove past a police dog patrol at high speed on Junction St in New Plymouth about 12.30am.

"The police vehicle turned around and indicated for the BMW to stop, using its lights and siren," she said.

Advertisement

Police chased him after he failed to stop.

Schwalger said the pursuit lasted "a few minutes" before the BMW stopped suddenly and appeared to reverse and collide with the police vehicle.

A police car was rammed during a pursuit in New Plymouth yesterday morning. Photo / supplied

"This disabled the police vehicle, and the pursuit was called off," she said.

Taylor then drove away at speed, and was found several minutes later by another patrol car, crashed into a power pole on Tarahua Rd.

Schwalger said the crash brought down power lines and when it was safe to approach the wreck, police found Taylor, the only person in the car, was dead.

A serious crash investigation and an internal police investigation are ongoing.

A power pole was knocked down on Tarahua Rd, New Plymouth, in the fatal crash. Photo / Abe Leach

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has also been notified.

Stuff has reported that Taylor was a patched member of Black Power and had numerous drug dealing convictions.

In 2011 he was charged with conspiring to supply ecstasy, a Class B controlled drug, after a police operation targeting Australia-based bikie gang the Rebels and their associates.

He also had multiple convictions for possessing and supplying methamphetamine, unlawfully possessing firearms, receiving stolen property, burglary and has served more than 20 prison sentences, Stuff reported.