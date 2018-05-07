This is one of those videos that does exactly what it says on the tin: it's a video of a man serenading two dogs having sex on the beach. There's nothing else to it and it doesn't need anything else to it anyway.

The video was captured by David Farrier over the weekend and has gone viral on social media.

Farrier filmed it during an outing to Piha Beach, West Auckland, and posted it on his Facebook page on Sunday with the caption "meanwhile in New Zealand".

It has since been viewed more than 31,000 times on his page as well as shared across multiple other Facebook groups and social media platforms.

Advertisement

Farrier added in a comment that he was "lucky to meet the audience/couple afterwards".

The romantic dogs are reportedly called Minerva and Ruamoko Tengri, according to a comment on Facebook.

Farrier also posted the video to Instagram where it has also been viewed thousands of times.

meanwhile, in new zealand #newzealand A post shared by David Farrier (@davidfarrier) on May 5, 2018 at 9:53pm PDT

"Only true Bros will play mood music for their best friend while they get it on," someone commented.