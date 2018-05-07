The man charged after a crash that injured a pregnant woman, whose baby later died, can be named.

Andrew Fleming, 47, appeared in the Nelson District Court today charged with careless driving causing injury, after last Monday's crash on Waimea Rd.



The woman injured in the crash was 30 weeks' pregnant and needed an emergency C-section at Nelson Hospital. Her baby boy was in a critical condition for five days in Wellington Hospital before he died on Saturday.

Judge Tony Zohrab remanded Fleming on bail to reappear on May 28. Among other conditions, Fleming was not to have contact with any crash victims in the case, was not to consume alcohol, drive a motor vehicle or leave New Zealand.

Fleming's lawyer Tony Bamford said Fleming appreciated the "reality of those conditions".

Judge Zohrab also suppressed the names of the victims and the address of the defendant.

Police have said that further charges may be laid.

A Givealittle page for the family has now raised more than $4000.