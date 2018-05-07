The man who died after being hit by a car on SH1 in Levin on Thursday morning has been named.

He was Kerry Anderson, aged 72, from Mount Maunganui.

The crash happened at about 6am, south of the Tararua Rd intersection. It was understood a southbound vehicle struck the man.

It was not known whether speed was a factor.

"We can't really comment about driving manner at this stage," Senior Sergeant Sam Gilpin said on Thursday.

Police expressed their sympathies to Anderson's family.

The investigation into the cause of the crash was ongoing, police said.