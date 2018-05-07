A grieving family claims a childcare centre did not tell them that their 20-month-old toddler had suffered a fall until after he died in hospital that night.

Palmerston North parents Beaudene Wi and Ricardo Miranda told Māori Television's Native Affairs show they are determined to speak out about the way their baby son Lorenzo died last November.

"They just kind of expect us to swallow it and bury it and it's not what we are going to do," dad Ricardo Miranda said in a promotional clip for Native Affairs which screens on Māori TV at 8pm tonight.

In another clip, he said: "Nobody told me anything when I went to pick him up, so we had no clue. We were just handed over a baby that had a brain bleed and we didn't know."

Native Affairs said in a Facebook post that the 20-month-old toddler fell at a preschool in Palmerston North.

Miranda said on the clip: "I guess that's one of the hardest things as well. I held him when he came into the world and we also held him when he left the world. That's not something that you want to do as a parent ever, ever."

Lorenzo Miranda in the arms of his mother Beaudene Wi with his father Ricardo Miranda standing to the left. Photo / Supplied

The Ministry of Education said it was notified on November 9 that a child who attended Little Monkeys Preschool had passed away in hospital.

"Police and Worksafe investigated fully. The matter was referred to the coroner," the ministry said.

Ministry deputy secretary Katrina Casey said Little Monkeys was placed on a provisional licence while a full licence assessment was carried out after the ministry received a complaint on March 8.

"The service has complied with all licensing requirements and we have returned the service to full licence status," she said.

A police spokesperson said police "continue to make inquiries on behalf of the coroner to establish the circumstances surrounding the child's death. At this stage, no charges have been laid."

A spokeswoman for Coronial Services said: "This case is active before the coroner and investigations are ongoing."

A Worksafe spokeswoman said: "Worksafe is still considering the information we have to inform our next steps."

Little Monkeys owner Jenny Hall said by email: "The police have asked us not to comment as it is an ongoing investigation."