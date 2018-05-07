Former journalist Jamie Tuuta has been appointed as chairman of the Māori Television Service board.

Tuuta, a former Māori Television political reporter, replaces Dame Georgina Te Heuheu on the board.

"He brings significant strategic change management and governance skills, and will bring a dynamic perspective to the challenges of a changing digital environment," said Māori Development Minister Nanaia Mahuta.

Board member Peter-Lucas Jones has been appointed deputy chairman, replacing Piripi Walker.

Advertisement

"It is great to announce the appointment of such capable reo Māori speakers who've proven their commitment and passion for te reo and he tangata," Mahuta said in a statement.

"This dynamic combination of business and broadcasting expertise enables Mr Tuuta and Mr Jones to use their skills to protect and position the future of the network, while providing unique indigenous content that builds our narrative as a nation proud of who we are as tangata whenua."

Tuuta is the current Māori Trustee, chairman of Te Ohu Kaimoana, chairman of Te Rūnunga o Ngāti Mutunga, independent chairman of Taranaki Mounga project and a director of Moana New Zealand and Tourism New Zealand.

Jones is the chief executive of bilingual iwi radio Te Hiku Media.