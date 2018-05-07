A baby has died after a crash on Waimea Rd, in Nelson.

The crash happened on April 30 and the baby was born via an emergency C-section. The baby was flown to Wellington Hospital in a critical condition.

Police are investigating the crash, which happened about 6.20pm.

A Givealittle page was set up for the family last week.

A 47-year-old man has been charged with careless driving causing injury and will appear in the Nelson District Court tomorrow.

Further charges are possible.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Detective Constable Jason Fitzgerald on (03) 546 3840.