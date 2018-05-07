Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will speak about her meeting with Hillary Clinton at a press conference this afternoon.

Ardern met with the US Presidential candidate this morning in Auckland, where they had breakfast and exchanged gifts.

Clinton is speaking at an event this evening as part of a global tour.

Ardern is also expected to make an announcement about social services' use of data.

To mark New Zealand Sign Language Week, Ardern will be accompanied by an interpreter for the first time.

An interpreter will now be present every week at her press conference.