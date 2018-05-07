The New Zealand Parole Board has decided a final recall order to be made for one of New Zealand's most high-profile criminals Dean Wickliffe.

Dean High Te Kahu William Wickliffe, one the country's longest-serving inmates, has spent more than half his life behind bars.

The board considered an application for Wickliffe to be recalled from parole to prison to continue servicing his life sentence for manslaughter committed in 1972.

The manslaughter followed earlier convictions of burglary, aggravated robbery and other offending and in 1976 there was an escape from custody.

Wickliffe was first released in 1987. Later that year he committed an aggravated robbery for which he received a prison term of seven years, six months.

He spent most of his adult life behind bars and was released from prison on parole in May last year.

In March, Wickliffe was the subject of an interim recall to prison by the Parole Board and today the board released its written decision on the matter.

"Given the particular circumstances, we are satisfied that risk to community safety is undue and that a final recall order must be made," the decision stated.

"We will be scheduling Mr Wickliffe to be seen for the further consideration of parole in August 2018. That, we expect, will be before an extended board," the decision said.

Wickliffe has been been recalled five times. His most recent release was on May 24, 2017 with standard conditions for life and special conditions for five years.