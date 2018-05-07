One of New Zealand's most high-profile criminals is heading back to jail.

Dean Hugh Te Kahu William Wickliffe has spent more than half his life behind bars and has been recalled to prison to continue serving his life sentence for a 1972 manslaughter.

The board considered an application for Wickliffe to be recalled to prison to continue serving his life sentence for manslaughter committed in 1972.



Wickliffe was first released in 1987 but within months had committed an aggravated robbery for which he received a prison term of seven years and six months.

Advertisement

He was paroled again in May last year but this March, Wickliffe was again recalled.

The board followed that interim recall with a written decision today that he is an "undue" risk to the community.

"We will be scheduling Mr Wickliffe to be seen for the further consideration of parole in August," the decision said.

Wickliffe has been been recalled five times. His most recent release was on May 24, 2017 with standard conditions for life and special conditions for five years.