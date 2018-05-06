A Waikato man who allegedly tried to ram police officers after driving a $150,000 Kenworth truck through the doors of a police station has appeared in court.

The 54-year-old was granted interim name suppression after appearing on eight charges in relation to the theft of the 10-tonne truck from Pyramid Trucking Ltd's yard in Te Aroha on Saturday night before the alleged spree around Morrinsville.

Through lawyer Charles Bean, the defendant entered no plea to charges of attempted arson of the truck, resisting arrest, intentional damage of Morrinsville Police Station, theft of the Kenworth truck, failing to stop and three charges of assaulting police with the truck.

Bean told Community Magistrate Ngaire Marcelle his client had a large family to support, some of whom were in court.

The accused has had an initial assessment by a forensic nurse and the report will be put before the court tomorrow.

Marcelle remanded the man in custody to reappear tomorrow afternoon when a bail application would be made.

Police allege the truck was stolen from Te Aroha shortly before midnight on Saturday before it was driven into the front doors of the Morrinsville Police Station.

The truck was then spotted by police on State Highway 26 heading towards Te Aroha. It was allegedly driven at patrol cars.

The truck was eventually stopped after police fired two shots at the front tyre of the truck.