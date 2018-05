The man who died in a two-car crash on State Highway 2 near Te Puna on Friday has been named.

He was 79-year-old Tauranga man Larkie Apaapa.

The crash happened about 7.15pm between Te Puna Station Road and Te Mete Road.

Another man in his 30s was taken to Tauranga Hospital with moderate injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Police offered sympathies to the man's family and friends.