Te Mata Park Trust has today met with representatives of Craggy Range, Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga, Ngati Kahungunu, Hawke's Bay Regional Council and Hastings District Council.

The meeting was to discuss the outcome of a landscaping report, and to better understand the suggested options for remediation of the Craggy track.

"Te Mata Park Trust Board continues to support Craggy Range in finding a suitable solution, that best serves the interests of the wider community," said Mike Devonshire, chairman of Te Mata Park Trust Board.

Commissioned by Craggy Range, the landscaping report sets out five options, all of which have been assessed for their landscape and legal consequences, and feasibility.

Advertisement

"We appreciate the complexities involved with remediation and the extent to which Craggy Range has evaluated all options," said Devonshire.

''We welcome the dialogue to find a pragmatic solution that will be satisfactory to all parties involved.

"The board acknowledges the depth of emotion and reaction that has resulted as a consequence of the track, by many people from a broad cross section of our community. We believe we now need to work together to heal these relationships," said Devonshire.

"We look forward to working together, in finding the best way to move forward."