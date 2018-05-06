Police have swarmed a Waikato town this morning after reports of a man with a gun.

There have been reports of a man pointing a gun at people in Ngāruawāhia.

Senior Sergeant Scott Miller said there were two reports from the public about a man seen with a firearm in Ngāruawāhia about 9.30am.

A vehicle believed to be involved in the incident has been pulled over just out of Ngāruawāhia, Miller said.

A male and two female occupants were assisting police with their inquiries.

More to come.