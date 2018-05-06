Police have swarmed to a Waikato town this morning after reports of a man pointing a gun at people.

Senior Sergeant Scott Miller said two reports from the public claimed a man was pointing a gun at people at the New World supermarket in Ngāruawāhia about 9.30am.

A vehicle with one male and two female occupants believed to have been involved was pulled over just out of Ngāruawāhia, Miller said.

The male driver was the person reported to have a gun, but police have not found a gun at this stage.

The man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting one of the other occupants in the car.

Police inquiries are ongoing.