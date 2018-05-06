Hillary Clinton has met with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and it appears the pair have hit it off.

This morning's hour-long breakfast meeting was held in Auckland, where Clinton is staying ahead of her public talk tonight.

"There was an exchange of presents, and the Prime Minister will comment further at post-cab," a spokesman said.

Last night the former presidential candidate had tucked into some of the country's finest cuisine before taking a stroll back to her hotel at Auckland's Viaduct Harbour.

The former United States first lady looked relaxed and was flanked by a group of minders after her evening meal as she made her way home.

A staffer at Soul Bar confirmed that the former secretary of state had eaten at the waterfront restaurant.

Clinton is visiting New Zealand for a speaking event in Auckland tonight, with tickets ranging in price from $195 to $595 for a seat in a private box.

She then heads to Australia for further events.