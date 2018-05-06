A woman has suffered a spinal injury after falling from a horse.

The 48-year-old fell about 1.30pm yesterday while riding in the eastern Bay of Plenty. She was taken to Whakatane Hospital but later transferred to Tauranga Hospital by the Trustpower TECT Rescue Helicopter for specialist treatment.

The helicopter was also dispatched to transfer a 36-year-old man from Tauranga to Waikato Hospital. The man was suffering from a serious medical condition and needed specialist treatment. He was flown over on Saturday.

