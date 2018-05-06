Two young people are in custody after Tauranga's 14th Ave Dairy was robbed of money and cigarettes yesterday afternoon.

Senior Sergeant Shannon Clifford said two people carrying weapons entered the dairy about 3.20pm armed with weapons and demanded money and cigarettes.

''They then left the dairy and got into a vehicle waiting in 14th Avenue,'' Clifford said.

No one was injured and police could not say what weapons were allegedly involved.

Clifford urged witnesses or anyone who saw a blue or green minivan in the area around 3.20pm yesterday, to call Tauranga police or Crimestoppers on 0800-555-111.



There was also a spate of five Tauranga dairy robberies in six weeks around this time last year.

Police said two youths expected to appear in Tauranga Youth Court today.