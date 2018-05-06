Police are trying to track down participants in a Palmerston North stag party who allegedly poked a security guard with a dildo, then punched him in the face.

Police received a report of an assault on a security guard at The Plaza shopping centre at 3.25pm on Saturday.

It was reported to police that a group of men on a stag do were being escorted from the area by the guard when he was punched in the face by one of the men, a police spokeswoman said.

He was also reportedly poked with a dildo. One of the men was reportedly wearing a unicorn onesie.

Police are making inquiries to locate the group involved.