Rotorua Lakes Council is still fielding new reports of flood damage more than a week after torrential rain drenched the city.

As of 3.30pm today a total of 214 building inspections had been completed in the Rotorua District and 63 uninhabitable notices had been issued.

"We are still accidentally finding other people who have been affected by this quite severely that we don't know about," recovery manager Andy Bell said.

The state of emergency for Ngongotaha was lifted yesterday exactly a week after hundreds of people were evacuated from the village.

Bell said the extent of damage in rural communities in the likes of Paradise Valley, Reporoa and Rerewhakaaitu only became clear at the weekend.

Bruce Horne, left, and Andy Bell speak about the flood response. Photo/Stephen Parker

"The character of rural communities is that they are quite stoic people and box on and get things done. It has taken a while for them to start contacting us."

Civil Defence controller Bruce Horne said the damage on rural properties was "quite significant".

"We're talking water tanks washed away, on one particular property an artificial lake was actually taken out by the flood water, so their lake is gone. These are quite significant events that we were not aware of."

Bell said water quality was one of the primary concerns.

"They have businesses to run, to get back on their feet, as well as their own homes and lives as well ... There has been contaminated water on those fields and paddocks, that's an issue for their stock and an issue for them."

He said rural residents could have their bores tested free of charge through the council labs to ensure surface flooding had not entered.

Civil defence base at Rotorua Lakes Council. Photo/Supplied

Earlier today the council also released a statement saying: "If you have a personal bore for drinking water, you should boil your water before drinking. You should also test your bore water for contamination ... Collect a bottle for testing from our water plant off Te Ngae Rd and we will help you through the process".

The council also said it was continuing to work with the Rural Support Trust and agencies including the Ministry of Primary Industries and Ministry of Social Development to make sure affected rural properties had the right advice and support.

Bell said across the district, residents were "hurting" from the damage.

"They will have long months ahead before they get back to business as usual with their houses and family lives. Their houses look neat and tidy but those houses inside have had water through them at some depth, and those people's lives are devastated.