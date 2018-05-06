A car has rolled and crashed into a bank on State Highway 2 near Whakamarama.

A police media spokeswoman said police were called to the single-vehicle crash at the intersection of SH2 and Te Karaka Dr at 5.11pm.

The spokeswoman said it was initially reported a man was trapped inside the vehicle.

A St John Ambulance was called to the scene and one person had suffered minor injuries, she said.

An eyewitness told the Bay of Plenty Times he could see a man trapped in the passenger seat of the car. "The door looked pretty smashed up," he said.