A teenager involved in a car crash in Napier last week remains in a serious condition in Wellington Hospital.

Police, fire and ambulance services were called to the two-car crash on Riverbend Rd, Maraenui, about 7.30pm on Thursday.

At the time Inspector Brett Calkin from the District Command Centre said the injuries were "serious but not life-threatening".

"The road was blocked as a result of the crash, emergency services attended and three people were taken to hospital as a result of the crash."

A male in his late teens was transferred to Wellington Hospital for treatment following the crash.

On Friday he was in a serious condition in the Intensive Care Unit and yesterday a Wellington Hospital spokesperson said he remained in a serious condition on a ward.

Yesterday a Hawke's Bay District Health Board spokesperson said two other males, one in his late teens and one in his early 20s, had both been discharged after previously being in stable conditions at the Hawke's Bay Hospital.

Police have not released any further details about the crash and it is still not known which vehicle the injured parties had been travelling in.

The crash blocked the road until about 9pm on Thursday and while the cause of the crash is not known a possible witness posted on Facebook that they had seen it happen.

"A crazy fast car going down Riverbend road southerly direction collected some poor car at full tilt."

On Friday police said inquiries were ongoing and yesterday a spokesperson said no charges had been laid in relation to the incident.