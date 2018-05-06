A Motueka woman was giving birth at home when thieves crept onto her property and stole her car.

The silver hatchback was parked outside Jennifer White's house on Saturday night, but when she went outside on Sunday morning it had gone.

White had been giving birth inside the property during the evening - the same time her car went missing.

White posted on the Motueka Buy Sell and Community Facebook page today that her silver Toyota Starlet had been stolen from a property on Motueka Valley Highway.

Her 2-year old's car seat was inside the vehicle and she asked members to pass any information about its whereabouts to police.

A police media spokesperson confirmed the car was found dumped at 3.30pm this afternoon further up the Motueka Valley Highway.

The vehicle's owner had woken to find that her vehicle, which had been parked inside her property, had been stolen between 8.30pm on Saturday and 11.20am today, the spokesperson said.

The car was undamaged and the owner was going to collect it from the side of the road.

Police are still working to track down the offenders.