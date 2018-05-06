Hillary Clinton has landed in New Zealand - and has already set off for a spot of retail therapy in Auckland's Parnell.

Clinton is visiting New Zealand for a speaking event in Auckland on Monday night, with tickets ranging in price from $195 to $595 for a seat in a private box.

The former first lady will also have a private meeting with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern while she is in town before heading to Australia for further events.

Her trip to Parnell Baby Boutique today may well have been to find a suitable gift for Ardern's baby, which is due next month.

However, Clinton also describes herself as a "doting grandmother, among other things" on social media and may have been looking for something for her daughter Chelsea, who has two children.

The photo was posted on Instagram by the Parnell store with the words, "Look who popped into our store today! Such a pleasure to meet you @hillaryclinton."

Clinton was snapped in the store, where she, along with friends and security, browsed the store.

Shop assistant Kersti Ward says when she saw security guards scoping the area, she figured Jacinda Ardern was coming in to pick up something.

However, she got a shock when she saw another familiar face walk into the shop.

"We talked about why she was in New Zealand and things like that. We just kind of chatted, she asked me about university and whether I grew up in Auckland," Ward said.

Clinton also talked about what she likes about the country.

"She says the people are really friendly and everywhere she goes, there's always a smile."

But Ward was staying tight-lipped about what the former first lady bought from the store.

Clinton's talk on Monday night will be moderated by former Prime Minister Dame Jenny Shipley, who met Clinton on previous visits to New Zealand with her husband President Bill Clinton.

Clinton is expected to speak about the US election, world affairs and her own future.