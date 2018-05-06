A woman has died following a crash involving two cars in rural Canterbury.

The collision happened near Doyleston, about 3km east of Leeston and 30km southwest of Christchurch, on Saturday morning.

The 44-year-old local woman died in Christchurch Hospital late Saturday night, the police said.

Emergency services were called to the crash at the intersection of Volckman and Drain Road at 9.44am.

The driver of the other vehicle involved remains in Christchurch Hospital.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

"Police's thoughts are with the woman's family and friends at this time," a police spokesperson said.

The road toll this year is 134 from January 1 to Friday, compared with 127 deaths in the same period last year.