A 54-year-old man is facing a slew of charges in relation to a stolen 10-tonne truck that smashed into Morrinsville police station and was later driven at patrol cars.

Acting Waikato District Commander Inspector Julia Lynch said a man had been charged with unlawful conversion of a motor vehicle, failing to stop for police, resisting police, intentional damage, assault with a weapon, reckless driving and attempted arson of the vehicle.

He was due to appear in the Hamilton District Court tomorrow morning and police were not seeking anybody else in relation to the incidents.

Police say the truck was stolen from Te Aroha shortly before midnight last night. It's believed it was driven into the front doors of the Morrinsville Police Station overnight.

"The front doors of the Morrinsville Police Station are being repaired, and local police are contactable as usual," Lynch said.

"Policing in the area is not impacted by the damage to the station."

Police have said they later shot out one of the truck's tyres to stop it.

The stolen vehicle was located on State Highway 26, headed towards Te Aroha.

When approached by police the driver failed to stop and drove towards two police cars.

Police cordons were put in place and the Eagle search helicopter was deployed. Police also put road spikes in place at the scene.

After some time, police fired two shots at the front tyre of the truck. It came to a stop shortly after.

Lynch said she would like to commend the staff involved.

"This was outstanding work in a fast changing situation," she said.