Two Lotto players from Taupo and the West Coast will be popping the champagne after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division.

The winning tickets were sold at Pak'nSave Taupo and via MyLotto to a player from the West Coast.

Powerball was not struck in last night's live draw and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $16 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over and will be $700,000 on Wednesday night, meaning it will be a Must Be Won draw. In a Strike Must Be Won draw if no single ticket wins First Division the prize pool is added to the next highest division with winners.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above store should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.